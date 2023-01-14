BJP writes to Tamil Nadu DGP, demands action against DMK's Krishnamoorthy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday wrote to the state Director General of Police (DGP) and demanded action against DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for making controversial remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

In his letter to DGP, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "An ordinary person expects the police department to be impartial and unbiased in their actions, but turning a blind eye towards atrocities committed by members of the party in power is uncalled for. Shivaji Krishnamurthy, a renowned DMK abuser known for derogatory public speeches, has abused the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches."

"We hope the Police do not turn a blind eye again and request that you kindly reprimand Shivaji Krishnamurthy for abusing the Constitutional head of the State. His remarks must not be construed as Freedom of expression as we are sure the police would not deem it that way if the same derogatory language were directed towards the Chief Minister of the State," added the state BJP chief.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Karu Nagarajan said the DGP assured of action against Krishnamurthy.

"We have filed a complaint with DGP. DGP assured that they would take action on Sivaji Krishnamoorthy. Already a case under 5 sections is pending on Sivaji Krishnamoorthy with Korukkupet Police Station," Nagarajan said.

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?"



"If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text".

Congress and communist parties and other ally members protested outside Raj Bhavan against TN Governor RN Ravi on Friday over the speech row.

Tamil Nadu MLA Thiru N Eramakrishnan on Wednesday moved a 'Motion of Thanks' on Governor RN Ravi's address, with a mention of the word 'regret' over his action.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state.

Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.

Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout. (ANI)

