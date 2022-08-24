BJP's 3 "jamai"- CBI, ED and IT dept: Tejashwi Yadav on raids

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 24 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) following CBI raids at different places, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the ruling party at the Centre puts forward central agencies against Opposition leaders in the states where it does not have the edge.

Mocking at BJP, Tejashwi called the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (IT) the three "jamai" (son-in-law) of the ruling party at the Centre.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at a Gurugram mall owned by Tejashwi Yadav and his associates.

Pertinent to mention, the CBI is probing the land-for-job scam in Bihar, which allegedly took place during the tenure of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav as chief minister.

Following the raids, Tejashwi told reporters, "All answers will be given on the floor of the assembly."

Speaking at the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Yadav said, "When BJP fears or loses in the state, it puts ahead its three jamais, CBI, ED and IT... When I go to foreign countries, BJP issues lookout notices against me and when fraudsters like Nirav Modi run away, they do not do anything."

The CBI on Wednesday conducted raids at 25 different places reportedly in connection with the 'land for job' scam.

The raids are underway at different places in Delhi, Haryana's Gurugram and Bihar's Patna, Katihar and Madhubani.

Earlier this morning, CBI conducted raids at the residences of leaders of the RJD in the case ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led government in the Bihar assembly.

In Bihar, the raids were conducted at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

The RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when the newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done to intimidate the party's legislators.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," said Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Bihar state co-operative marketing union ltd(BISCOMAUN) whose house was raided on Wednesday.

This May, the CBI filed an FIR in the "land for railway job" case and named Lalu Yadav, his wife and daughters among several others as accused in the case. CBI conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar in May.

The CBI had in July arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was railway minister, in the alleged land-for-job case.

Meanwhile, a floor test to prove the majority of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government began in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Notably, BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha today resigned as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly ahead of a floor test to prove the majority of the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance government led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.. (ANI)