West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

BJP's arrogance rejected by people: Mamata after TMC sweeps Assembly by-polls

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:18 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the results of the assembly by-elections held in three constituencies showed that the people of the state have rejected the BJP's arrogance.
"Arrogance of the BJP has been rejected by the people. They have been threatening to bring NRC, drive citizens away and usurp their rights. We are all citizens. Everyone has their rights. They have been living in this country for a long time," said Banerjee after the poll results were announced.
The TMC won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the by-poll had been held on November 25.
The Assembly seats where the by-poll took place were Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.
Continuing her attack on the BJP, Banerjee said: "The Constitution was promulgated 70 years ago. We are all voters. All are citizens. This new game plan to divide people, to torture them, has not worked."
In her address, the West Bengal Chief Minister asked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress to be wary of BJP and not join hands with them in the state.
"The CPI (M) and the Congress must understand that it will not do them any good to have an understanding with the BJP. They must become self-dependent. We support the Congress at the national level, but here they go along with the BJP. This is sad," Banerjee said in her speech.
She thanked the people of Kharagpur and Kaliaganj Assembly seats for making TMC win for the first time from their constituency and added that her party will keep working for the people.
In the results announced today, Bimalendu Sinha Roy of TMC defeated Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by a margin of more than 23,000 votes on Karimpur seat, while Pradip Sarkar beat BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by close to 20,000 votes on Kharagpur Sadar seat.
Tapan Deb Singha of the TMC won from Kaliaganj (SC) seat by beating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by a margin of close to 2,000. (ANI)

