BJP's Arvind Menon terms SP as 'Samapt Party' after his party's win in UP polls

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): After Bhartiya Janta Party's significant victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, party's National Secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Arvind Menon took a dig at oppositions and termed Samajwadi Party as 'Samapt Party' and Bahujan Samaj Party as 'Bilkul Samapt Party' in the state.

"SP means 'Sara Parivar' (entire family) and 'Samapt Party'. BSP means 'Bilkul Samapt Party.' The third political front RLD means 'Roz Ludhakta Dal' (party changing side every day)," Menon said to ANI.

Further, unleashing an attack on Congress, Menon said, "the amount of corruption Congress party did in the UPA government, UPA now means 'Ulta Pulta Alliance', after which people lost trust in Congress."

Taking on the opposition parties over the issue of Dynasty politics, BJP leader said, "SP, BSP and Congress are Dynasty parties whereas Bharatiya Janata Party is a democratic party."

"After Madam (Sonia Gandhi), her son Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress now. Similarly, after Mulayam Singh Yadav, we knew Akhilesh would lead the SP. The same situation exists in Trinamool Congress. But in BJP, no one knows who is going to be the national president after JP Nadda or UP President after Swatantra Dev Singh," said Menon.

Menon termed the BJP's victory in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls to be a result of development initiatives taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the last five years.

"What we have promised to the public, we will fulfil it," he added.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 constituencies, seeing a massive increase from 47 in 2017, and getting 32.06 per cent votes. (ANI)