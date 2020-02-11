BJP's Bagga trails against AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon in Hari Nagar

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is trailing by over 1,200 votes against AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar seat, according to Election Commission's official trends at 1 pm.

The AAP had replaced sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh with Dhillon for the elections. The party is set to retain power in the national capital with leads on 58 seats, while the main contender BJP is far behind at 12, as per official trends.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

(ANI)

