BJP's Baghel contesting against Akhilesh to lose deposit, says Shivpal Yadav

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said on Saturday that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will win from Karhal assembly seat and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate topic/sps-baghel">SPS Baghel from the same seat will find it quite difficult even to secure his poll's security deposit.

"topic/sps-baghel">SPS Baghel will lose election from a huge margin, his deposit will be forfeited from Karhal. The victory of the alliance will be registered with an overwhelming majority across the state," said Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Yadav, who is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat from Saifia district, when asked about the transfer of certain officials from Karhal and Jaswantnagar seat ahead of polls, said "BJP can try whatever they want to win the polls but this time, they won't succeed."

"This time they cannot stop Samajwadi Party and its alliance from coming to power. After the formation of the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav has got more power to fight in elections," he said.



Further expressing confidence over the victory from both the seats, he said, "the only question left now is who will win from a historical number of votes."

Shivpal Yadav (Uncle)-Akhilesh Yadav (Nephew) had a fallout in 2016, leading to Shivpal Yadav exit from the SP and forming his own party, PSP.

Voting in the Samajwadi party's stronghold Saifai will be held in the third phase of elections on February 20.

As polling for the two phases has ended on February 10 and 14, voting for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

