BJP'S Bandi Sanjay threatens to "demolish domes of newly-built state secretariat" if voted to power

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Bandi Sanjay, BJP chief in the state of Telangana, on Friday courted fresh controversy by threatening, "they will demolish the domes of newly-built state secretariat once they come to power", adding, "they will destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana.

"If we (BJP) are voted to power, we shall destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built Secretariat," Bandi Sanjay said during a rally in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency as part of BJP'S 'Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme'.

"Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa" is a mass public outreach programme by BJP which kicked off on Friday in Poll-bound Telangana. The party is planning to organise 11,000 public meetings across the state with a view to take on the K Chandrashekar Rao government.

"We shall make suitable changes that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture," Sanjay added.

The inauguration of the Telangana Secretariat Building is scheduled for February 17th.



Notably, the Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year.

According to sources, the BJP will cover around 119 assembly constituencies during the "Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa" campaign.

"Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa" BJP is going to hold 11000 meetings in Telangana, this will be a historic meeting as the party will be organizing such a programme for the first time in Telangana. This outreach programme will cover 119 assembly constituencies," sources had said earlier in the month.

During the "Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa" campaign BJP will talk about the failure of the KCR government and welfare schemes being run by the Narendra Modi-led Central government for the people of Telangana.

"The BJP will talk about the failures of the KCR government i.e. its anti-people policies, corruption, parivarvaad, loot and other issues with the public. The party leaders will also publicise various development schemes undertaken by the Centre across the country and for the people of Telangana like medical, food and housing facilities," sources had said earlier. (ANI)

