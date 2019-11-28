BJP's Chandra Pant wins Pithoragarh assembly by-polls

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Pant on Thursday won the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls by defeating Congress party's Anju Lunthi.

Speaking to ANI about her victory, Pant said, "BJP gave me confidence and people of Pithoragarh blessed me. I thank them for that."

"My priorities will be on development and I will fulfill the promises made by us. I ensure that I will work for the development of the region," she added.

The voting for the by-polls here took place on November 25.

The election was necessitated after the death of State Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June this year. (ANI)

