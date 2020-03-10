BJP's conspiracy to reverse mandate of people in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Even as the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh continues, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people in the state as Chief Minister Kamal Nath has acted against mafias.

"This is part of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias," said Singh while speaking to media here.

He alleged that his party has evidence that three chartered planes, which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru, were arranged by the BJP.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that "it is time to move on."

The resignation comes hours after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.



Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

