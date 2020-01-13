BJP's core committee meeting on Delhi Assembly elections to be held on Sunday

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee will be held on Sunday at party office concerning Delhi Assembly elections, sources said.

The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Minister and the Party President Amit Shah.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 with the Election Commission announcing that Assembly polls in the national capital will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

