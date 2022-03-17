BJP's CT Ravi credits party's victory in Goa to the work of PM Modi

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi on Wednesday credited the party's victory in Goa Assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'name and work'.

Ravi said, "We thanked PM Modi as due to his name and work we have won in Goa."



Goa acting Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, General Secretary Satish Dhond along with CT Ravi met PM Modi in Delhi ahead of government formation in Goa.

Ravi added, "The date of oath ceremony will be decided by central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan."

The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. (ANI)