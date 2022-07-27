BJP's Danve claims Sena leader Arjun Khotkar joining Shinde faction

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): In what could be another jolt to Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, one of his close aides and senior Shiv Sena leader from Jalna district Arjun Khotkar will be joining Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's rebel group soon, Union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve has claimed.

On Monday, Khotkar met Chief Minister Shinde in Delhi.Following the meeting with Shinde, Khotkar had breakfast with Danve also on Tuesday morning.On asked about whether Khotkar is joining the Shinde camp or not, Union Minister Danve told ANI that "Arjun Khotkar has completely joined the Shinde group, I was there in the meeting along with Shinde Sahib. Now differences are resolved among us."He further said, "Khotkar's entry into the Shinde group will be a big setback for Uddhav Thackeray as Sena leader has a stronghold in Jalna district."

On asked about the Shiv Sena's split into two groups, Danve said, "Right Shiv Sena is the Shinde's Shiv Sena and we believe that people have voted for us for that."

He further said, "No one is friend or enemy in politics. We may have some differences on the issues and opinions. Similarly, we had also some differences with Arjun Khotkar but now we have resolved that."

Meanwhile, responding to the speculation over his joining in the Shinde group, Sena leader Khotkar said he will clarify his role in Jalna district, adding that a mere meeting with another political party shouldn't be linked with anything.

"I do not believe that I am joining the Shinde group, let's see what the two groups decide together, but I will clarify my role in Jalna," he said.

"The meeting is part of the politics, it shouldn't be linked with anything. Eight days back, I had a talk with Sanjay Raut over the phone and I had kept my role very clear in front of him that I will contest the MP elections and I will fight," he asserted.

The Sena leader while ending his differences with Danve said he does not keep enmity throughout his life.

"The differences I had with Danve are over, I can't keep any enmity with anyone throughout my life. These small differences are part of life," he said. (ANI)

