Congress leader Kapil SIbal speaking to ANI on Saturday.
BJP's election campaign will centre around its move on Kashmir, party has nothing to show for as achievements: Kapil Sibal

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in the states of Haryana and Maharashtra would centre around its move to revoke Article 370 when considered how the party has nothing to show for as achievements in the face of rampant unemployment and economic slowdown, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday.
"It is understandable that the BJP would talk about Article 370 during the campaign while ignoring the real problems such as unemployment, or the state of the economy today," Sibal told ANI.
"Economic slowdown is the biggest concern, and the state of the economy is the result of a series of poor decisions by the government. A common man does not have money in his pocket today," he added.
Sibal's remarks came after the announcement of election dates for the states of Maharashtra and Haryana. The two states will have single-phase election on October 21, and the counting of the votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

