BJP's election committee meet today, candidates for Tripura polls to be finalised

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be held at the party's central office in Delhi on Friday evening.

"During the meeting, the names of the candidates for the Tripura elections will be stamped, as well as the election strategy of the three North-East states will also be discussed," party sources told ANI.

All members of CEC will participate in the meeting, they said.

Ahead of the CEC meeting to be held today, a round of meetings continued throughout the day on Thursday regarding the strategy and names of the candidates for the Tripura Assembly elections.



According to party sources, the meeting on Thursday started at around 5 pm under the leadership of the BJP National President JP Nadda and in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura in-charge Dr Mahesh Sharma, North Eastern States Convenor Sambit Patra and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Apart from these, all the members of the BJP core group were also present in the meeting which continued till 10.30 pm.

After the meeting was over, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santosh continued the meeting at JP Nadda's residence for almost five and a half hours, they added.

According to party sources, the names of BJP candidates for the 60-member assembly elections were discussed and scrutinized in detail along with the party's ability to contest all seats in case of no alliance in the state.

The names of the candidates for different seats and their capability was discussed in detail in this meeting. (ANI)

