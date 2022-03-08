BJP's Etela Rajender slams TRS govt over Telangana Budget 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): BJP MLA Etela Rajender on Tuesday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over the recently presented state budget 2022-23, and termed it as "false".

Speaking with ANI, the MLA said that he has presented the budget six times in the past so he knows everything there is about it.

"Budget 2022-23 presented by Harish Rao is all false. It was written Rs 1.93 lakh crores of revenue receipts. The last revenue was recorded to be Rs 1.32 lakh crores. If at all it is increased by 10 per cent, it has to be Rs 1.40 lakh crores," he claimed.

He further alleged that the state government has requested funds from the Centre for projects rejected five years ago-- Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

"By giving wrong accounts, they are trying to silence the people. Rs 17,000 crore allocated for Dalita Bandhu is false. The government doesn't have money, he (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao) is just saying it because elections are coming," Rajender said.

He also claimed that from the budget of Rs 2 lakh crore, nearly Rs 70,000 crore will not be spent.



"Blaming Centre for everything is wrong. Funds coming from Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) is given to every state, centrally sponsored scheme funds are given to every state," he said.

Yesterday, Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had suspended Rajender along with Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao.

To this, the BJP MLA said, "We will approach the court. We have given representation to the governor as well and are planning to present it to the president also. The speaker needs to rethink the suspension."

In the state Budget 2022-23, the government has proposed a total expenditure of Rs 2,56,958.51 crores, in which the revenue expenditure is Rs 1,89,274.82 crores and capital expenditure is Rs 29,728.44 crore.

This year, the Chief Minister KCR has increased the funds for the Dalit Bandhu scheme as promised earlier. While Rs 1,000 crore was allocated in the last annual budget, this time the budget has allocated Rs 17,700 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

In addition, 11,800 families in 118 constituencies across the state are being provided financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The government has decided to benefit two lakh people by the end of next year. The budget has allocated Rs 17,700 crore for this.

Every Dalit family of the State will get financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs as part of Dalit Bandhu, stated the official release. (ANI)

