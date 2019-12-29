BJP's false promises on regularizing unauthorized colonies exposed, says Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused the Centre of lying over its promise of regularisation and transferring the ownership rights of houses in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

"BJP said they have regularized 1731 unauthorized colonies under PM- UDAY scheme. DDA website says these colonies won't be regularized under PM-UDAY scheme. They should, therefore, apologise to the people for lying," Sisodia said at a press conference here.

The AAP leader said that the 'Frequently Asked Questions' section of the DDA website on unauthorised colonies clearly states that 'neither regularization of unauthorised colonies nor the structures therein' is being done under the scheme.

Sisodia thanked Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri for exposing the lie of the Centre through the website.

"Two works had to be done in the unauthorised colonies, first they were to receive their papers and secondly developmental works had to be done. The AAP government did the development work with dedication but the regularisation was not carried out as per promise," he said.

"The fact is BJP had no plan to regularise the colonies, they just up hoardings proclaiming this ahead of the elections but did nothing on paper," Sisodia added.

Earlier last week, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words on regularising illegal colonies in the city-state, Sisodia had said that not a single owner of an unauthorised house had been given the registration certificate so far.

Addressing a press conference, the deputy CM had said the BJP did not keep its promise to hand over the registration certificates to at least 100 house owners of the unauthorised colonies.

The BJP on December 22 had organised a big rally at Ramlila Maidan here to thank Prime Minister Modi for passing a law that gave land rights to as many as 40 lakh people living in the unauthorised colonies.

"BJP had promised that at least 100 people will be given the registration certificate but not a single house owner in unauthorised colonies has yet got it. The BJP has disappointed the people of the unauthorised colonies like the Congress did for many years," said Sisodia.

He said: "The Congress at least used to give provisional ownership certificates. BJP did not even give a provisional certificate ... It was not a 'dhanyawad' rally. It was a 'dhoka' rally." (ANI)

