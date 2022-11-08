BJP's five years rule in Himachal has more weightage than Congress', says Minister Anurag Thakur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday compared Congress' 60 years of rule in Himachal Pradesh with five years of rule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that BJP's rule had more weightage.

"Compare Congress's 60 years of rule to our 5 years of rule, and you'll see that our 5 years of the rule will have more weightage. They (Congress) have only stopped developments whereas we have brought developments in the state," Thakur said while addressing a public rally in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The minister further highlighted salient points of BJP's manifesto and said that the government will ensure 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, cycles for school-going students and scooty for college-going students, Rs51,000 to poor women during their marriage, 3 free gas cylinders in a year for poor women, if BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh.



Voting in the state for 68 assembly seats is slated on November 12, and counting will be held on December 8.

Asserting that the ruling BJP is not able to present a report card in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday claimed that this is the reason why the party has "thrown all big leaders" including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning.

Pilot, who was campaigning for Congress in the Himachal Assembly polls, said that the voters are "inclined towards the party" while also claiming that the ruling party (BJP) has "not done any work" in the last five years.

Addressing the media here, Pilot said, "The voters are inclined towards Congress in the elections. BJP has not done any work in five years. BJP is not able to give the report card in front of the public. This is the reason why BJP has thrown all big leaders including PM for the campaign."

PM Modi hit the turf in poll-bound Himachal on November 5 to campaign for the BJP urging the people to vote for the party to bring it back to power. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also held several rallies in the state in which he slammed Congress over a range of issues.(ANI)

