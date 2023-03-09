BJP's focus not on 2024 but on nation-building: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "tallest leader of the country" while also stating that the focus of the BJP is not on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but on nation-building.

Replying a question about the JD (U) and NCP extending support to the NDPP-BJP-led government in Nagaland, the Assam Chief Minister said that, all political parties should think once before entering and contesting in Northeast.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader of the country. He is the symbol of our inspiration and all will be with him," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



Declining comment on JD(U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's return to BJP-led NDA, the Assam Chief Minister said, "I have not researched much on him that whether he is staunch opponent or supporter, sometime he was seen with BJP and sometime not. You can't guarantee anything with Nitish Kumar. But it is true that, JD (U), NCP and others have supported NDA in Nagaland."

Noting that the Northeastern region is an important part of the nation, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi has demonstrated it.

"North East is a very important part of this nation. By participating in all the three oath taking ceremony and giving special time to Assam cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly demonstrated that for him in India's development story North East is a very important part and North East is actually Ashta Lakshmi of this country. So, we are grateful that he took out his time who personally remain present in all the oath taking ceremony along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. These are happened first time in the state of Nagaland, Meghalaya, this sent a very strong positive vibes for the people of Northeast," Sarma said. (ANI)

