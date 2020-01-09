BJP's Gopal Bhargava takes dig at Deepika Padukone over JNU visit, says heroines should be in Mumbai and dance

Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): In a veiled attack at actor Deepika Padukone for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Leader of Opposition Mohan Bhargava on Thursday said that "heroines should be in Mumbai and dance".

In reply to a question on Deepika's visit to JNU, the BJP leader said: "Heroine should dance in Mumbai. Why should she go to JNU? I do not know. There are many people like her. If they want to do politics then you should enter politics and contest elections."

Bhargava also referred to former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar who lost Lok Sabha election to Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai.

"Many have fought elections as well. He contested from Begusarai and came at third place," he said.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film "Chhapaak" which is based on an acid attack survivor, is releasing on January 10.

On January 7, the actor joined the protest at JNU after a masked mob entered the varsity campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

