BJP's Jai Ram Thakur hoists party's flag at state headquarters in Shimla on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap along with party workers celebrated the party's 44th Foundation Day by hoisting the party's flag at BJP's state Headquarters Deepkamal Chakkar in Shimla on Thursday.

On this occasion, Jairam Thakur congratulated party workers and said "Today BJP is the biggest political party in the world and to achieve this all the workers have fought tirelessly and placed the party today at an international level," he said.

"BJP works with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. We place social justice and empowerment always on top in our hearts and in our work culture as well. Social justice is not a part of political sloganeering for us but an article of faith for us," added Thakur.



While addressing the workers Suresh Kashyap said "The opposition parties may try as much as they want, but they cannot reduce the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once again a strong BJP government will be formed in India."

"Our dedication is to Mother India and to the crores of people living in the country, our dedication is to the constitution of the country. Today BJP is synonymous with development, faith and new ideas and serving the country in its victory parade as a major servant."

Later, all BJP leaders listened to the address of National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a virtual medium.

"BJP is a political party but it is working for the whole nation's welfare today. Under PM Modi's leadership, the party has made ground-breaking achievements. We got the inspiration from Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under PM Modi's leadership," said JP Nadda earlier in the day after hoisting the party flag at the parties headquarters in the national capital. (ANI)

