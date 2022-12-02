BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra failed, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra successful: Ashok Gehlot

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], December 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took a swipe at BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra launched by JP Nadda and said that the party's rallies are a failure while the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is a success in the country.

The Chief Minister visited Jhalawar to take stock of the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is likely to enter the state via Jhalawar on December 4.

Speaking to the reporters here, Gehlot said, "This is the toughest yatra after Independence that has been undertaken by Rahul Gandhi. Congress has a history of sacrifice. Rahul Gandhi has undertaken the same. I am happy that the yatra is entering Rajasthan. People of the state are waiting for his arrival on December 4 evening. BJP's yatras are failing. They started a yatra yesterday but did not get any response, due to which the BJP is facing a lot of frustration."

"There are five to seven chief ministerial aspirants in the BJP. There are fighting among themselves. They talk about us," he added.

Gehlot also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Minor estrangements happen everywhere and in every party. If you hear the remarks of PM Modi on Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, you will be ashamed of how such a big leader can make such comments," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the leaders of the Congress party will collectively make the Bharat Jodo Yatra successful.

"There are estrangements in every party, but the discipline of our leaders runs the party. All our leaders collectively will make the Bharat Jodo Yatra successful. We are committed to making the yatra a success," he said.

The Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra last week.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

