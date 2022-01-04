BJP's Kapil Mishra calls Kejriwal 'super spreader' after Delhi CM tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday called Arvind Kejriwal a "super spreader" after the Delhi Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19.

Kapil Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party member, said that as AAP national convenor has conducted a sin of spreading COVID-19 as Kejriwal has been conducting rallies in poll-bound states.

"Who is responsible for your sin of spreading COVID-19 in Patiala, Lucknow and Goa? You are literally the Super spreader," tweeted Mishra.

Kejriwal on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home.



"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated me at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi's health department bulletin informed on Monday.

The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100. (ANI)

