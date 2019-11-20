BJP leader Lanka Dinakar speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]
BJP's Lanka Dinakaran slams Andhra govt for using public money for aid to Jerusalem pilgrimage

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government for trying to woo minority groups by providing financial assistance to Christians for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem and other Biblical places.
He also accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy led government of misusing public money and of practising inequality.
"BJP strongly condemns this illegitimate decision taken by the Andhra Pradesh government providing assistance for Jerusalem pilgrimage. Earlier, the aid was capped at Rs 20,000 then it went up to Rs 40,000 and now it has reached Rs 60,000. Why so unproductive expenditure is done by the state government," he said while speaking to ANI.
"Our Prime Minister has categorically said that people should be assisted irrespective of caste, religion, etc. Also the slogan Sabka sath-sabka vikas-sabka vishwas. We are requesting Reddy to maintain equality rather than few to woo them for vote bank politics," he added.
On Tuesday the Andhra Pradesh government enhanced financial assistance to Christian pilgrims to travel to Jerusalem and other Biblical places. A government order issued in this regard said pilgrims who have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakhs will receive financial assistance of Rs 60,000, which was increased from Rs 40,000.
the pilgrims who have an annual income of more than Rs 3 lakhs will receive financial assistance of Rs 30,000, which was earlier Rs 20,000.
The financial assistance will be delivered by the Christian (Minorities) Financial Corporation.
On August 27, the state government through a Government Order (GO) revived the scheme of providing financial assistance to Christian pilgrims by the Andhra Pradesh State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.
It had also enhanced the tour period from eight days and seven nights to 10 days and nine nights for smooth conduct of the pilgrimage and also inclusion of four new places (Madaba Church of Apostles, Virgin Mary Tomb, Solomon's Temple and Mount Moriah) in the list of places to be visited during the pilgrimage. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:24 IST

