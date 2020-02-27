BJP's Laxman asks Owaisi, KTR if they're working for Pak PM Imran Khan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Attacking AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and TRS leader KT Rama Rao for not taking any action against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his recent controversial statement, BJP Telangana state president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday asked the duo whether they were working for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan or people of India.

"Owaisi brothers are spreading hatred among people and doing divisive politics. They are dividing people. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has given a controversial statement and no reply came from Asaduddin Owaisi or TRS Minister and Working President KT Rama Rao. Why has Rao failed to ask Majlis party about Waris Pathan's statement? Are you (Asaduddin Owaisi and TRS party) working for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan or for the Indian people?" asked Laxman addressing an event here.

He asked TRS to explain the reason for not condemning the statements of Pathan and Owaisi should respond in the matter.

On February 20, while addressing an anti-CAA rally, at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Pathan had said, "time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores."

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he had said.

Facing flak over his remarks Pathan later took back his words and had said he had not targeted any community but had spoken against members of some organisations.

"If any of my words have hurt someone, I take them back as I am a true Indian," Pathan said at a press conference here.

The AIMIM leader said that he was being portrayed as being anti-Indian and anti-Hindu for the past couple of days.

"I want to say that my earlier statement was basically against people who are members of organisations like RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal, etc. These 100 are those people who want to divide this beautiful nation," he added. (ANI)

