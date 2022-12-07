BJP's Mahila Morcha set for 'Raas Garba' as exit polls predict sweep for BJP

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI): After all the exit polls showed positive trends for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat assembly elections, the Mahila Morcha of the party has geared up for celebrations.

Gujarat president of BJP Mahila Morcha Deepika Sarvada said that the Morcha is all set to celebrate the result with 'Raas Garba' when it is declared on December 8.



"We will perform the Raas Garba in this 'Maha Utsav' in the same way we perform in Navaratri for Maa Durga. All the workers of the morcha will participate in the celebration. Workers from the neighbouring districts will also participate," Deepika told ANI.

The exit-poll survey of the Gujarat Assembly elections has indicated a full majority for BJP.

Deepika further said that the morcha had worked hard for the state assembly elections by organising many programmes.





"We are going to win with a record margin once again. Mahila Morcha workers have been continuously working hard for the party's victory. We organised many programmes during the elections. Mahila Morcha held 1,67,000 small group meetings at more than 41,000 booths. This is a really big thing for us," Sarvada further said.

She also talked about the programmes organised by the morcha during the elections.

"Bhavya Veerangana scooty rally was organized by Mahila Morcha at eight places. The President of Rashtriya Mahila Morcha also participated in it. 25000 meetings were held at the Mandal level under the Hello Kamal Shakti campaign and suggestions were received from 8 lakh women. 3,48,00 programs of Kamal Mehndi were also organized in which mehndi inscribed lotus were put on the hands of more than 8 lakh workers," Deepika said, adding that Mahila or Yuvati Sammelans were held during the election and more than 245 Mahila/Yuvati Sammelans were organized in Gujarat region.

The state went for polling in two phases- first on December 1 and second on December 6.

A total of 2.37 crore women were eligible to exercise their franchise in this assembly election out of which 1.46 crore women voted which is 61.75 per cent of the total eligible women population. (ANI)

