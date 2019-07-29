BJP's mandate was sabotaged by Cong, JD(S) in K'taka: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the last year's assembly elections in Karnataka and the mandate was 'sabotaged' by both Congress and JD(S) who joined hands to form the coalition government.

"The mandate of BJP was sabotaged by Congress and JD(S). We will run our government in a proper manner and give good governance to the people of Karnataka under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa. We will win the faith of the people," Joshi told ANI.

The minister's comments came as the Karnataka government headed by Yediyurappa sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Moving the trust vote, the chief minister promised not to indulge in vindictive politics and said he believes in "forget and forgive."

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote. (ANI)