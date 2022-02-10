BJP's manifesto empowers farmers, youth; will make 'this decade the decade of Uttarakhand': PM Modi

Srinagar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BJP's manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls empowers the farmers and the youth, adding that it will make "this decade the decade of Uttarakhand".

"BJP issued resolution document for the next 5 yrs, this resolution document empowers the farmers and youth. This decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand," said the Prime Minister while addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' here today ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election.

Speaking about the Uttarakhand development works, PM Modi said, "In Kedar Dham, we started the redevelopment work in 2017 and most of the projects have been completed while for the development of Badrinath Dham, a project has been started at a cost of several hundred crores."

He further informed that Under the Chardham project, an all-weather road is being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "They (Congress) didn't remember about Chardham when in power. Those who do not have faith in it, why are they now talking about it. They are just looking for a way to get to the chair. For BJP the development of Chardham and Devbhoomi is a matter of faith, culture and public service", said PM Modi.

He further said that the people of Uttarakhand gave Congress "zero seats" in the Lok Sabha while it remains out of power in the Assembly for the past five years.



Further attacking Congress, PM Modi stated that when Congress gets power, corruption becomes rampant.

"Congress party has just one identity- when they get power then corruption becomes rampant and they are terribly frightened when power is lost. For the last ten years, the Uttarakhand people are giving them zero seats in the Lok Sabha while the Congress is out of power in the assembly for the last five years," stated PM Modi.

He said that Congress deprived people of drinking water in Uttarakhand while the BJP government has made pipeline water available in 8 lakh houses.

"They (Congress) didn't provide drinking water to the people of the state. Mothers and sisters of Uttarakhand had to walk miles with a pot on their heads for the water. But today. 8 lakh houses are receiving water via a pipeline under Jal Jeevan Mission," said PM Modi.

PM Modi informed that several other important decisions have also been taken to encourage organic farming near the Ganga river.

"We constructed several roads in the state. They (Congress) forced people to leave their hometowns. If they (Congress) come back to power here by mistake, they will stop the development works being implemented by the BJP," added the Prime Minister.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

