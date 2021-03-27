'BJP's manifesto is hollow', says Puducherry ex-CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry [India], March 27 (ANI): Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday termed as "hollow" the poll manifesto released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanasamy said, "Their manifesto is hollow, nothing worth mentioning. The main demands are not addressed in it. The main demand of the people of Puducherry is to get statehood. The Centre should cancel or wipe out the debt due from the state. Puducherry should be added to the 15th finance commission to get grants like other states."

"Puducherry is already a hub of education, business, industry, health and tourism. How can BJP create when it is already there," he added.

The remarks by the former chief minister followed the release of the BJP's manifesto on Friday.

Narayanasamy said the prospects of the Congress and DMK alliance in the ensuing Assembly polls is very bright.

Asked about his not contesting the election, Narayanasamy said: "I am not contesting in this election due to health reasons and our PPCC President Subramaniam is contesting the election. Somebody has to take responsibility and coordinate and work for the election campaign. Though my party wanted me to contest the election I opted not to contest."

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released BJP manifesto for the Puducherry assembly elections. The manifesto promises to make Puducherry a business, educational and spiritual hub.

Previously, Narayanasamy had alleged that if the BJP comes to power in Puducherry, they will merge it with Tamil Nadu.

"In the Parliament amending the provision saying that the elected Government has no power. Only nominated LG has will give approval for each and every file, including the cabinet decision. Is not it the murder of democracy?" the former chief minister said.

"I think this is the first step towards the merger of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu by BJP Government at the Centre and it is a dangerous design to snatch the power of elected government and keep it with them and dominate. This is hippocracy, autocracy and murder of democracy," he added.

During the tenure of Narayanasamy, he was frequently at loggerheads with the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Bedi, a former IPS officer who was appointed in May 2016.

Reacting to Narayanasamy's statement, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called him the "biggest liar."

Responding to the statement of Meghwal, Narayanasamy said: "The people of Puducherry know who is the liar. He should clarify about when I lied to people on a public platform. There is a demand from the people that Puducherry should get statehood."

The polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. (ANI)