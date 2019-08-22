BJP's membership drive created world record, claims Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has beaten the Guinness World Record set by Communist Party of China as it has more than 12 crore members now.

"We are conducting a BJP membership campaign throughout India. Earlier the Communist Party of China had set a record of Guinness World Record with 8 crore members, but the BJP has now beaten the record and emerged as the world's largest party with more than 12 crore members," the minister claimed.

Adding that the party is aiming to add over 5-6 crore more members this year, Reddy said: "The party has decided to select village committees in September, Mandal committees in October and district committees in November. Moreover, state-level party presidents will be elected by the party in December."

"Crores of youth, women and poor are ready to take membership in the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Along with the members, BJP will work together to make India strong and powerful," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP, in a statement, said that the party has added 3,78,67,753 crore new members with the conclusion of its membership drive.

The campaign started on July 6 concluded on August 20 and now, the total number of BJP members stands at 14,78,67,753 crore, it said. (ANI)

