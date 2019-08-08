BJP's membership drive extended till August 20

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended the duration of its ongoing membership drive by nine days. It will now go on till August 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the party's membership drive on July 6 in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

The drive was earlier supposed to end on August 11, however, it is being said that the duration has been extended till August 20 as several MPs did not get a chance to take part in it due to the extension of Parliament session.

Starting today, the MPs will work on the membership drive in their respective Lok Sabha constituency.

The party had earlier decided to increase its membership by 20-30 per cent, however, the number has gone up by over 60 per cent so far.

BJP is expected to have 20 crore members by August 20. (ANI)