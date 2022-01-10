BJP's Michael Lobo resigns as Goa minister ahead of Assembly polls, says "in talks with other parties"

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 10 (ANI): Ahead of Goa assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the post of Goa Minister.

Lobo said that he is in talks with other political parties and will soon resign from the BJP to join another party.

"I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA and will see what step to take next," said Lobo.

He further said, "I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP."

"I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at, especially party workers. I'll resign from BJP too. Whichever party I join, I will ensure that they win maximum seats," he added.

Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force. (ANI)