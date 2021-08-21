BJP's Muralidhar Rao accuses Telangana govt of aligning with AIMIM to support Taliban

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Accusing the TRS-led Telangana Government of "completely aligning" with the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to "support the Taliban in Afghanistan", BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao on Friday, warning of its repercussions on the state.

"Telangana Government has completely aligned with All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to support the Taliban in Afghanistan. This will have negative consequences in Telangana,"Rao told ANI.

Terming Telangana a "democratic deficit" state, Rao accused the state government of failing to implement welfare schemes in the state.



"Telangana was misruled for 7 years by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. People in Telangana are facing a lot of problems. He has turned Telangana into a democratic deficit state and has also failed to implement welfare programmes in the state. He said more than 1,90,000 posts are vacant and not recruiting. Also, in terms of irrigation, the southern parts of Telangana are facing problems," said Rao.

The BJP leader said that to overcome the problems of the people of Telangana, the BJP is conducting Padayatra to "mobilize people's opinion to pull this government out."

"With this government, Telangana has witnessed no progress. This will be our message to people in the Padayatra," added Rao. (ANI)

