BJP's Narasimha Rao slams Congress over SPG cover issue

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday slammed the Congress for raking up the issue of SPG cover after it was withdrawn for party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and asserted that "Z plus security is enough for them to be protected from terrorists attack."

"Their timings of the complaint are so perfect. They have raised this matter on the same day when the SPG (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the House," he said.

The BJP leader continued, "They do not have a threat from any terrorists. Their leaders speak on the same line as that of Pakistan. Their leaders also hugged the Army chief displaying a strong bond of friendship."

He was also of the view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be the only one who should be given SPG cover. "SPG is for Prime Minister's security, and it is supposed to be serving him only. He should be protected more than any other world leader..."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on November 27. It was passed with a voice vote, while Congress MPs had walked out of the House in protest.

A statement from the Home Ministry said, "The Bill says that family members of a former Prime Minister who reside with him at his allotted accommodation will get security cover of the SPG only for five years, from the date he/she ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister."



Initiating the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha, Shah said that the SPG shall provide proximate security to the Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.

The Union Home Minister also rejected Congress allegations about "political vendetta" in the change in the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that changes had been made in the protection Act earlier keeping "one family in mind". (ANI)

