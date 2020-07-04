BJP's new executive committee for Maharashtra declared

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP on Friday announced the party's new executive committee for the state.

Pritam Munde has been made vice president of the committee along with 11 others. Prominent names like Pankaja Munde, Vinod Tawade, Prakash Mehta, Eknath Khadse and Raj Purohit have been neglected.

Eknath Khadse's daughter in law Raksha Khadse has also been made vice president with Prasad Lad, Chitra Wagh, Madhav Bhandari, Jay Kumar Rawal and Jayprakash Thakur, among others.

Keshav Upadhyay has been made chief spokesperson and Vishwas Pathak is appointed as head of the media cell.(ANI)

