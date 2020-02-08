BJP's Parvesh Verma urges Delhiites to vote for 'rashtrabhakt' party

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Saturday asked the people to vote for a 'rashtrabhakt' party in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Verma posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he claimed that people of certain areas of Delhi including Shaheen Bagh are in long queues and making an appeal to vote for the AAP.

He called upon the people in Delhi should come out of their homes and vote for the 'rashtrabhakt' party.

He also alleged that they are doing so because AAP has been feeding them 'biryani' for a month.

"In areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia, and Seelampur, people of a particular community are standing in long queues and are saying that they will vote for AAP. Why would they not? After all, AAP had been feeding them 'biryani' and giving them money for a month. These people have to repay their (AAP) debt," Verma said in the video, while calling the Delhiites 'rashtravadi' and deshbhakt.'

"I want to tell the people of Delhi, you too are indebted to the country. You people are 'rashtravadi and deshbhakt.' You also should go out, stand in long queues, show your IDs and say we will vote for 'rashtrabhakt' party, and say it aloud 'Jai Shri Ram,'" he said.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) had barred Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews over his 'terrorist' remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Polling began at 8 am today and is slated to end at 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

