BJP's public campaign on CAA to begin from today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): In a bid to dispel rumors against the newly enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a campaign on Sunday to generate awareness among the people regarding the citizenship law.

Starting from today, the campaign will conclude on January 15.

The party's top leadership will reach out to masses to end the confusion over the CAA spread by the Opposition.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP working president JP Nadda will inaugurate a public relations campaign in Vaishali sector of Ghaziabad and also at Hindi Bhawan situated in Lohia Nagar.

While sharing more details of the same, State General Minister Vidyasagar Sonkar and State Minister Prakash Pal said that the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Lucknow and will begin the campaign in LDA Colony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the campaign and will visit Samvad Bhavan Gorakhpur later in the day.

As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)