BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad claims Bengal has turned into "lawless, bankrupt state" under Mamata Banerjee's leadership

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Reacting to the violence that erupted during the BJP's protest march to state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Tuesday, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that West Bengal has become a "lawless and bankrupt state" under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"In Bengal yesterday, atrocities and political internal violence became the climax. Bengal has been a vast region of intellectual tradition, cultural tradition. But under the leadership of Mamata ji, it has become a lawless and bankrupt state," Prasad said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

"Mamata ji talks about saving democracy outside the Bengal and has crossed all the limits of the violation of democratic rights inside Bengal," he added.

On Tuesday, Kolkata Police had detained Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee. from Hastings in Kolkata, ahead of its Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan.

Prior to their detention, a clash also broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station and inside the Bolpur railway station, respectively as the workers left for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Abhiyan.

Prasad also hit at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged he was not being able to do anything.

He said, "Nitish Babu your minister, who is also the son of RJD state president, is saying that his part is the one of the thieves and he is its kingpin. It is amazing to see the titles you are getting from your new friends, of which you can't even do anything."

The BJP leader's aforesaid remark came after Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday stoked a controversy with his claim that there were many 'thieves" in his department and he is the "sardar" (chieftain) of them.

Speaking further, he 'advised' Bihar Chief Minister to try and handle the state.

"Nitish Ji please stop pretending to give good governance in Delhi. Take care of your house first and try to handle Bihar. However, a scuffle has started between the Left and Rahul ji ever since you visited the national capital to meet the people here," he added.

Kumar had come to Delhi on September 5, to work for the unity of Opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On his arrival, he met with various leaders of opposition including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav, and General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Dipankar Bhattacharya. (ANI)