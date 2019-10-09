BJP's rising wealth has blinded Bhagwat's sense of economic reality: Jaiveer Shergil

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for backing the central government on the economic slowdown in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Shergill said, "Bhagwat has confused India's sinking economy with BJP's loaded treasury and rising wealth including the Rs 1,100 crore swanky office."

Bhagwat had on Tuesday defended the Centre over facing criticism of its economic policy, but underscored the need for protecting domestic interests, firming up trade agreements on India's terms, and insulating the economy from global turbulence

Congress is targeting Modi Government over the economic slowdown and unemployment.

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as per the government data.



The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement. (ANI)

