BJP's Sahyog Cell resumes operation, no ministers put on duty in October

By Deepika Rathour

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP's Sahyog Cell on Tuesday resumed its working months after the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. However, no ministers have been put on duty for the month of October.



The roster for the month of October has been released. Only the names of national secretaries and national vice presidents are there on the duty chart, while the names of ministers are missing.

Sources said the BJP's national secretaries Tarun Chugh and RP Singh, and national vice president Shyam Jaju will be available during October at Sahyog Cell.

The Cell had been inactive for long. Earlier the ministers used to go there on a day-wise basis.

After its resumption, Chugh was on duty. The person on duty is responsible for meeting party workers and the general public and solve their issues. (ANI)

