BJP's Sarabjit Kaur elected new mayor of Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Sarabjit Kaur has been elected as the new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Sarabjit Kaur secured 14 out of 28 votes cast in the election to secure her seat.



Soon after declaration of the results, Aam Aadmi Party councillors created a ruckus in the assembly hall of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

In Chandigarh civic polls that took place last month, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had put up a spectacular show by winning 14 of 35 wards.

Chandigarh civic polls hold relevance as they were held just months before the Punjab assembly polls. (ANI)

