BJP's slogan is not to 'save daughter' but 'hide facts, save power': Rahul

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): A day after another incident of alleged gang-rape was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) slogan is not to 'save daughter', but is to "hide facts, save power".



"In UP's jungle raj, the persecution of daughters and the government's show of power continues. They were never honored while living and their right to have a dignified funeral was also taken away. The BJP's slogan is not 'save daughter', but hide facts, save power," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, targeting the UP police who performed the last rites of the Hathras Dalit teen in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hathras SP on Thursday disclosed that a medical report by Aligarh Muslim University Medical College, where she was undergoing treatment befor being shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, said that the 19-year-old woman was not raped.

In Balrampur, a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped, died on the way to hospital on Wednesday. Dev Ranjan, Balrampur Superintendent of Police, said her family had lodged complaint of rape against two men. "Both have been arrested". (ANI)

