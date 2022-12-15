BJP's Sushil Modi demands apology from Bihar CM over 'Sharabi' remarks

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi on Thursday demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his 'Sharabi' remarks in the Bihar Assembly.

Modi said that Kumar's behavior in the assembly lacked grace and he should apologise for his statement.

"In the past six years, more than 1,000 people have died in Bihar due to spurious liquor. Is Bihar under police raj? The way Nitish Kumar behaved in the assembly isn't graceful, he should apologise."

Earlier on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed the media that so far in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, 39 people have died.

After he came under heavy pressure on his alleged failed ban on liquor in the state, he said that if "someone consumes spurious liquor, they will die".



Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he said that the state's prohibition policy has benefitted several people and a large number of people have given up drinking alcohol due to his measures.

Earlier on Wednesday also, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Sharabi' statement made in the Assembly.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, he said that he has lost his memory. "He calls Prashant Kishor and BJP MLAs as 'tu', and 'tum'. It happened earlier as well. He loses his temper very often now. But his disposition was not like this before," he pointed out.

On Wednesday, Kumar lost his cool noticeably in the state assembly after the opposition BJP leaders charged his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area.

Nitish Kumar reportedly screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)." (ANI)

