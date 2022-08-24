BJP's Tejasvi Surya accuses Bhupesh Baghel govt of "mafia raj" in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday alleged that there is a 'mafia raj' in every department of the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh.

"In the history of Chhattisgarh, this is the largest movement against the corrupt and insensitive Bhupesh Baghel government. There is a 'mafia raj' in every department, every ministry of this government," said BJYM president Tejasvi Surya while addressing the media persons in Raipur.

Stating that lakhs of youth have arrived in Raipur to take part in the movement organized by the Yuva Morcha, Surya said, "Unemployment and corruption are on the rise. Crimes against women, senior citizens and children are increasing."

"Your time is up Bhupesh Ji. Pack your bags and leave your house. The youth of Chhattisgarh has taken a pledge to uproot your government," he added.

The Yuva Morcha organised by the BJYM was intended to gherao the CM Baghels' official residence in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)