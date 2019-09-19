BJP's tenure in UP disappointing: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As the BJP government completed two-and-a-half-year in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that the tenure of the ruling dispensation has been disappointing on the parameters of public welfare and in dealing with the backwardness of the state.

She particularly outlined that the BJP has "failed badly" in dealing with crime and law and order situation.

"The two-and-a-half-year tenure of the UP BJP government has been disappointing on parameters of public welfare and in dealing with backwardness. Especially, in dealing with crime and law and order, the government has failed badly," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a follow-up tweet, Mayawati urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government of working in the public interests of the state.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP came to power with a brute majority, winning 325 out of 403 seats in the state.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath addressed a press conference where he highlighted various achievements and development works done by the BJP government. (ANI)

