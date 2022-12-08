BJP's victory represents public admiration towards PM's good governance: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday registered a comfortable win in Gujarat assembly elections and Rampur assembly bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath said that the victory represents public admiration towards good governance, security and the development taking place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UP CM also greeted the BJP party workers on the grand victory and expressed gratitude to the people for showing their support for the BJP.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement of the election results, Yogi Adityanath said, "The huge victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections is an expression of the immense affection of the people for respected Prime Minister owing to his good governance as well as development and security provided by him to the citizens. Thanks to the Prime Minister and Gujarat for this tremendous victory. Hearty congratulations to all BJP workers and Janta-Janardan."



He termed BJP's victory as the victory of Prime Minister Modi's policies.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the winners in the bypolls to Khatauli and Rampur Assembly segments and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has won the seat of Rampur for the first time, for this, congratulations to all the workers of Rampur including Akash Saxena and gratitude to Janata-Janardan," he said. (ANI)

