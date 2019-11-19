BJP leader Vijendra Gupta. (File photo)
BJP's Vijender Gupta alleges scam in streetlight scheme, files CBI complaint

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Vijendra Gupta, Opposition leader in Delhi Assembly, on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in the proposed plan to install streetlights in the national capital.
Alleging a scam of Rs 100 crore in the procurement of the streetlights, Gupta along with BJP leader Kapil Mishra met CBI director Rishi Kumar and demanded an investigation into the allegations.
Speaking to reporters after lodging the complaint, Gupta said that due process was not followed in the awarding of the contract to BSES.
"The government is giving Rs 100 crore from the exchequer to a private company, BSES which doesn't come under CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General). The money has already been paid to the company and authorized to use on its own. This is a clear scam. No tender process was followed," the BJP leader said.
"The CBI director has assured us that enquiry will be done in the matter. We firmly believe that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for this," he added.
Mishra, who has been very vocal against ruling AAP, held Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the alleged scam.
"Kejriwal has always been saying that private power companies are involved in corruption. So what happed now? Why they have been given the money. This is direct embezzlement and Kejriwal is involved in this," said Mishra.
In September, Kejriwal announced 'Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojna' under which over two lakh LED street lights -- between 20 to 40 watts -- will be installed on the streets of Delhi. (ANI)

