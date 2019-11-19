BJPYM protests on quality of drinking water, posters say 'Have you seen Delhi Jal Board Chairman Arvind Kejriwal'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha led by Satish Upadhyay held a protest on the issue of quality of tap water in the national capital on Tuesday.

The protestors were seen holding posters reading 'Have you seen Delhi Jal Board Chairman Arvind Kejriwal'?

The protests follow a survey done in 20 cities across the country on the quality of drinking water. In rankings released by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Delhi water was found to be the most polluted.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay said, "People of Delhi want to know why there have been scams in the board like water tanker scam and scam of water meters among others. The situation is that people are getting polluted water to drink and they want to know where is Kejriwal."

"People suspect that the Delhi government has collaborated with big companies and people have been left with no choice but to buy drinking water from these companies," he said.

"Kejriwal who is known for communicating with people is not doing the same on this issue and people want to know that why is it so," he added. (ANI)

