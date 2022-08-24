BJYM, BJP hold massive protest against unemployment, corruption in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led a massive protest against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his government over the issue of unemployment and corruption in the state.

The Yuva Morcha organised by the BJYM is intended to gherao CM Baghel's official residence in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, BJYM president Tejasvi Surya had alleged that there is a 'mafia raj' in every department of the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh and said, "In the history of Chhattisgarh, this is the largest movement against the corrupt and insensitive Bhupesh Baghel government. There is a 'mafia raj' in every department, every ministry of this government."

Stating that lakhs of youth have arrived in Raipur to take part in the movement organized by the Yuva Morcha, Surya said, "Unemployment and corruption are on the rise. Crimes against women, senior citizens and children are increasing."

"Your time is up Bhupesh ji. Pack your bags and leave your house. The youth of Chhattisgarh has taken a pledge to uproot your government," he added. (ANI)