BJYM demands suspension of Rohan Khaute from assembly session for threatening BJP spokesman

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday met speaker Rajesh Patnekar and demanded the suspension of an Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, from the ongoing assembly session for allegedly threatening a state BJP spokesman.

The political quarter wants Speaker to set an example of the consequences for the public representatives for taking such actions and force them to abide by the rules and respect a common man.

Reportedly, a BJP spokesperson had accused Khaunte of grabbing him by the hand and threatening after he accused the latter of several irregularities at a press conference in Panaji.

Khaunte served as the revenue minister under former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar cabinet. He was dropped from the cabinet after ten Congress MLAs joined the BJP. (ANI)

