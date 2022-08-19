BJYM leader booked in Hyderabad for derogatory remarks against Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) city in-charge Sai Ram Yadav alias Laddu Yadav for allegedly making derogatory remarks against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.



Bhagat Singh Yuva Sena led by Yadav organised a Tiranga rally on August 15 in the Begum Bazar area of the city. Meanwhile, Owaisi's car was passing through the area. During that time, Yadav allegedly made derogatory comments targetting the Hyderabad MP.

The case was registered against Yadav at Afzalgunj Police Station under sections 341,188 and 504 of IPC. (ANI)

